KODE — We often associate skin cancer with summer fun — a game of softball, going to the lake, or a day at the amusement park. But the risks don’t go away with the warm weather. Winter is almost here. Temperatures are colder and there’s always the risk of snow and ice…. and sunburn.

“We’re still getting the UV radiation even through clouds on a cloudy day,” said Dr. Ahmed Badawi, Dermatologist.

And that means skin cancer is a risk 365 days a year. It’s any time you’re exposed to the sun, and especially in certain areas.

Going skiing, going higher altitudes where we know the effect of uv is stronger at higher altitudes and then the lower so making sure you’re protecting your skin even in snowy mountain tops where the the reflection and the high altitude will also have negative effects on this game,” said Dr. Badawi.

So prevention is the key – with the same strategies you use in July and August.

“Some protective hats when you’re outdoors for long periods of time, some protective clothing seeking shade. All those good practices need to continue all year round,” he added.

And especially sunscreen.

“Making it part of your normal routine as a habit we all remember to brush our teeth, adding a facial moisturizer that has SPF on it keeps your skin healthy and protected from the skin from the sun year round,” said Dr. Badawi.