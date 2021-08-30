Kirksville man wanted for alleged rape, sodomy of a minor

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man with active warrants regarding the rape and sodomy of an 11-year-old.

Joshua D. Pearson, 39, of Kirksville, Missouri is a registered sex offender and believed to be in the area. Warrants for Pearson’s arrest were issued on August 26th for Statutory Rape and Statutory Sodomy.

Pearson is described as being 6’2″, 250lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Pearson was last seen driving a black GMC Sierra crew cab truck that may have rust near the passenger side wheel well.

If you have any information on Pearson’s whereabouts you are urged to contact JPD or local law enforcement immediately. JPD can be reached at 417-623-3232.