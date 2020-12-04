King Jack Park hosts Polar Bear Express drive-thru Christmas light display

WEBB CITY, Mo. — After cancelling the annual Polar Bear Express trolley ride this year, Webb City Parks & Recreation is offering a drive-thru Christmas light display throughout King Jack Park.

The program begins December 3 and ends on January 1. Local radio station, 98.5 KWEB, will play Christmas music from 6 to 10 p.m. every evening to provide a more immersive holiday experience for visitors.

The program features a 16 foot tall “living light fountain” built from scratch by the Webb City Parks & Recreation maintenance crew.

Traffic flow will be restricted to one way throughout King Jack Park, with entrances and exits from Hall Street and Pennsylvania Street closed from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. everyday through January 1. All park entrances and exits will reopen for normal traffic flow on January 2.

The drive-thru display is free of charge. For more information, call the Webb City Parks & Recreation Department at (417)673-3700.