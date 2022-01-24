Kindness Week Spirit Days at local school is raising awareness to care for others in need

WEBB CITY, Mo. — You’ve heard of random acts of kindness but how about dressing up for kindness?

That’s happening across the Webb City School district as part of Kindness Week Spirit Days.

Today, it was wearing pajamas for the theme of “Dreaming of a Kinder World.”

Tomorrow it’s colorful caps for “Hats Off For Kindness.”

Other days feature crazy socks, superhero outfits, and collecting donations for others.

“You just gotta be kind, gotta be nice, and treat others the way you want to be treated,” said Brady Wallace, WC student.

“We’re doing a kindness challenge to giveaway. Stuff for charity like socks and food,” added Elijah Stuart, WC student.

“Like canned food, applesauce, and fruit snacks,” said Nova Etris, WC student.

“We want them to be lifelong learners of what being a kind person looks like. So we hope that this isn’t just a week of kindness – that it goes on in every day of their life.” Russell ball, WC R-7 Counselor.

Students at Harry S. Truman elementary are using Kindness Week to collect non-perishable foods and socks to share with those in need.