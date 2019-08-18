Kids in Ottawa County compete in dog show

MIAMI, Okla. — Ottawa County kids get a chance to show off their dog’s skills.

On Saturday, kids ages 5 to 18 competed in the Ottawa County Fair’s Dog Show.

They worked all summer to get their furry friends ready to show off their skills.

The pets were judged on their showmanship, obedience, and agility.

About 16 kids came out for the special event.

Jennifer Barber, Ottawa County 4-H youth show judge, says, “It teaches kids so many life responsibilities. They are with these dogs all the time. They learn to take care of them. They learn that they can put a lot of work into something, and they can come to a show. Their dog can still do terrible, and they have to learn that is okay.”

The kids were evaluated on a point system made by the National American Kennel Club.

The top 10 were given awards based on where they placed.

Grand and reserve recognition’s were given to the top two contestants.