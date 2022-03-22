SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. – An Arkansas children’s gymnasium founder is accused of sexual misconduct while working at the Ozark Guidance Center.

Cory Shane Mayhew, 38, of Siloam Springs, Ark., was charged March 14 in the Circuit Court of Benton County, Arkansas with two counts of sexual indecency with a child and one count of sexual assault in the second degree.

Mayhew is the founder and director of Siloam Springs Kids Gym. Ozark Guidance Center officials confirmed Mayhew hasn’t been with the Center since November when the investigation opened.

Cory Shane Mayhew

A search warrant of Mayhew’s phone showed several photographs of boys not wearing any shirts and photographs of nude men in various sexual poses, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith and Jeremiah Pearson, Mayhew’s attorney did not return telephone calls seeking comment.

While employed at Ozark Guidance Center as a behavior health specialist Mayhew is accused of making sexual innuendoes, having inappropriate sexual conversations, and inappropriately touching two juvenile boys, the affidavit states.

Mayhew is free on $50,000 bail and ordered not to have any contact with the two 12-year-old victims nor can he have any contact with childcare facilities, according to a detention information sheet.

Both juveniles were asked to participate in a sex act, the affidavit states. One juvenile told the Center that Mayhew offered a bribe to not say anything about their conversations and was shown explicit Tic Toc videos.

One juvenile told Center officials Mayhew took the juvenile to the building’s attic and showed him the hole in the floor which when looked through below a bathroom. The toilet, sink and entrance to one of the Center’s bathrooms could be viewed through the hole, the affidavit states

According to social media sites, Mayhew was involved in several youth groups and child care facilities in northeast Oklahoma and Colorado.