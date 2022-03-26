PITTSBURG, Ks. — Children in Pittsburg had a chance to do a little bit of spring cleaning today.



Saturday morning was the first kids garage sale of the year at the Lincoln Center.



Every year the Pittsburg Parks and Recreation Department hosts the sale to help children develop money skills with patrons.



There has been a lot of anticipation leading up to the garage sale.



The department says spots filled up a month in advance.



Ashten Graham, PPRD Recreation Program Manager, says “When we put it on for them, all they have to do is show up with their belongings to sell, so it’s already marketed and that’s super helpful so we always get a huge turnout here.”



“With COVID and things that have been going on, sometimes you don’t get to be around your other friends in the community and this allows us to have that chance to see each other, kind of catch up, kids can see each other and hang out,” says Sarah Linville, Vendor.



“We’re getting some new clothes so we can wear some at home and we like it because it’s cheap and there’s a lot of stuff here,” says Chance Vandenberg, Shopper.



Three garage sales take place every year.



The second garage sale will take place the first week of June followed by the first week of October.



According to organizers, each event can see up to 500 shoppers over the course of the day.