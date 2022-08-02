CASSVILLE, Mo. – Four State youth can fish all day for free and connect with nature through a variety of upcoming activities at Roaring River State Park.

From 7 AM to 8 PM on Aug. 20, youth ages 15 and younger will be able to obtain tags from the park store at no cost to fish on the day of the event. One section of the river, from the first low water crossing up to the hatchery, will be specially designated for youth to fish. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area. Some lunker trout will even be released for the youth to try to catch.

Roaring River State Park is located seven miles south of Cassville on Highway 112 in Barry County.

Volunteers will be present to assist the young fishers and parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the child and helper may be used at any time.

For more information about Free Fishing Days, contact the park office at 417-847-2539 or the park store at 417-847-4971.

The event will be held as long as weather conditions are deemed safe. This joint event with the Missouri Department of Conservation will also feature nature activities and bluegrass music.