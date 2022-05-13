PITTSBURG, Kans. — It was scheduled to open last Friday, but weather pushed things back a week. Today, the official opening day of the season for the Kiddieland Amusement Park in Pittsburg.

Kindergarteners from St. Mary’s Elementary were the first ones to embrace the fun today as part of their end of the school year celebration. That fun also included the debut of the park’s newest attraction — a vintage carousel donated by Rigg’s Chiropractic.

“In this community it is huge and if you go to the Facebook page, I think it’s called ‘I remember when in Pittsburg.’ A lot of people are sharing their memories for the last 50 to 75 years of Kiddieland and three or four generations of families coming here,” said Donna Landrith, St. Mary’s Elementary Kindergarten Teacher.

Kiddieland will be open every day of the week with the exception of Mondays — but hours differ.

