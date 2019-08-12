Kevin Corbett named new Director of Health Care Authority in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new Director of Health Care Authority has been named in the Sooner State.

Kevin Corbett has been appointed by Governor Kevin Stitt as the new agency Director.

Stitt says Corbett brings a wealth of expertise with a strong background in accounting and consulting.

As director, Corbett will be responsible for maintaining the $6 billion budget of the agency.

The primary goal of the Health Care Authority is to bring quality and affordable health care to all.

Corbett will take on his new role starting August 15.

During Oklahoma’s legislative session next year, he will have to be confirmed by the Senate.