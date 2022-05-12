JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of volunteers spread out in Joplin and Carthage as part of an annual “Red Day” event.

Keller Williams Realty hosts the project each year as a way to give back to agencies in communities they serve.

Today’s efforts helped Choices Medical Clinic with landscaping, a groundwater drainage project, and interior painting. Other volunteers worked at Joplin’s Spiva Park and the Carthage food pantry “Feeding Inc.”

It’s a joint project that also includes friends, family members, and other business volunteers.

“I think it’s massively important. It sounds cliche to say it but the, the many hands make light work, right? We’ve done here in a couple of hours what it would take some, you know one person probably a week to do. So it’s the same concept all around town,” said Don Fifer, Keller Williams.

. “I think it doesn’t matter, it’s just, not just one industry, one company supporting – it’s a bunch of people coming together to support our community. Which is what it’s about at the end of the day,” said Shaylea Brown, Keller Williams.

“Red Day” also hosted a fundraiser cookout. About 2,000 supporters ordered a hamburger or hotdog meal.

Proceeds will benefit the three agencies adopted for the day.