CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An area police department is asking residents to lock their doors after they leave their vehicles.

Carl Junction Police Chief Mark McCall says the majority of valuable items stolen from cars and trucks occur when the owner doesn’t lock their doors.

He says the recent theft of a gun from a vehicle is a good example of how expensive a lesson that can be.

“First off, you shouldn’t leave guns in your cars, whether it’s locked or not, but if you do happen to leave it in there, definitely lock it, keep it underneath something, underneath the seat, out of view. Same thing with a wallet or cash or anything like that, anything that looks valuable,” said Chief McCall.

McCall says the majority of vehicle theft comes from a failure to lock them, not from someone smashing through a window.