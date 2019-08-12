KDOT to bring back the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program

TOPEKA, Kan. — A new program will help replace and rehabilitate deficient bridges in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Transportation has brought back the Kansas Local Bridge Improvement Program.

This program will provide $5 million to go towards cities and counties that need to replace or renovate bridges.

To qualify, bridges must be classified as deficient and have a daily vehicle count of less than 100, as well as be 20 to 50 feet in length.

Cities and counties that qualify for the program can be provided with up to $200,000 for their own project.

In previous years, this program has helped replace or permanently close about 110 bridges.