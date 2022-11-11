JOPLIN, Mo. — The official start of winter is still six weeks away. But the Four States area is starting to feel the chill, and a local campus is helping students get ready for the changes to come.

“It makes me sad – I’m not excited for the cold. Yeah, I like the heat,” said Joshua Zakhary, KCU Student.

So Zakhary is trying to figure out what to expect out of the next few months in Joplin.

“Not used to winter at all. Like 50, 60 degrees – I’m wearing sweaters, pants, ski jackets, gloves,” said Zakhary.

He and dozens of other KCU Joplin students moved here from much warmer cities, and don’t know what to expect from the changing seasons.

“They have a diverse group of students from all over the country. So they want us to come in and talk to these students maybe that aren’t around cold weather all the time, and try and give them some tips on how to stay safe,” said Thomas Jay, Joplin Humane Society.

Jay is showing them how to protect pets normally left outside. Bring them in when it’s too cold and watch for freezing water.

“You want to make sure that they’re not getting exposed to hard surfaces where their pads can potentially get frostbite. So they are protected,” said Jay.

There’s also dealing with winter utility bills, and even the weather patterns themselves.

Some familiar faces helped to ease the KCU students into the seasonal change. Our very own Ray Foreman and Tod Hyslip quizzed them on winter in Joplin, passing out swag to help them remember to plan ahead.

“I’ve already encountered a few students here who have been here through a winter. And even they notice that we get more ice when a lot of places get snow. So our climate’s a little different here and so for the students from out of town – maybe this is their first winter here and they’ve never encountered that,” said Ray Foreman, KODE Chief Meteorologist.