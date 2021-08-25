KCU Joplin offering dual degree in public health

JOPLIN, Mo. — Joplin medical students now have a new opportunity to earn a second degree during their time on campus.

KCU Joplin is now working with the University of Nebraska Medical Center to offer a masters degree in public health.

Joplin-based students can complete work online, meaning they stay local while taking UNMC coursework. Campus leaders say this will be a benefit in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as other widespread health concerns.

“All this does is just continue our mission – you know the mission of the university is to improve the well being of the communities we serve. And I think this takes it from a more one on one – here’s a patient and let’s help this patient – to how does the community really support that patient and each other,” said Robert Rogers, KCU Joplin.

KCU Joplin students can earn a public health certificate in a two year course of study, or continue for a third or fourth year for the masters degree.

