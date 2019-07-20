KCU-Joplin medical school holds white coating ceremony

JOPLIN, Mo. — Saturday marked a new and exciting chapter for medical students enrolled at KCU.

The students were awarded their white coats.

This is the third year the Kansas City University School of Medicine and Biosciences in Joplin held their white coating ceremony.

KCU does this to symbolize the beginning of their student’s journey to become a physician.

This year, the more than 100 students and university staff in attendance say the energy in the room was electric.

Laura Rosch, Dean of KCU Joplin, says, “I really hope they get a small introduction into how vibrant and excited the community is to have the medical school here.”

Monika Karzak, KCU student, says, “So it’s a very exciting day for me. I’ve worked 7 years to get here so it’s been a long road but very well worth it.”

The event concluded this afternoon with a tour of the campus for the students and their loved ones.