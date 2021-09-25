KCU-Joplin med students help out on Joplin Habitat for Humanity’s Brush with Kindness Day

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It started out as a call to fix the deck in her backyard.

“And then they’ve been getting stuff that needs to be thrown away that’s been sitting here probably 50 years,” said Dixie House, owner of a Carl Junction home.

Student doctors from Kansas City University-Joplin’s Advocates for Diversity in Medicine Club came out Saturday to help House as part of Joplin Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Brush with Kindness” workday.

“Usually, we’re studying and we’re still learning how to help people in the medical field,” said Kruti Merchant, KCU-Joplin student doctor. “But this is something that we can go out and do today. Well-being includes a lot of things and being in a comfortable environment in your own home means a lot.”

As she gets older, House admits it’s getting more difficult to keep up her yard on her own.

“I’m getting old enough where I can’t do all of it all by myself,” she said. “I’ve never asked for help before and this is very nice.”

“We’re partnering with many organizations,” said Scott Clayton, executive director of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity. “We’re partnering with God’s Resort, Hearts and Hammers, St. Paul’s and Vision Carthage.”

In all, work was done on around 30 sites in the Jasper county area Saturday.

“It’s a great opportunity to get to know the Joplin community,” said Isabella Wang, KCU-Joplin student doctor. “Hopefully this turns into an opportunity to see where else we can help and what else we can do for our community.”

“I’m just thankful that God has taken care of me and He sent all these nice people to help me,” House said. “I really appreciate it.”