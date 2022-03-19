JOPLIN, Mo. — Kansas City University-Joplin is teaching future physicians how to respond to large scale emergencies.

This morning they held their first “mass casualty incident exercise.”

Thirty second year students went through the simulation lab as first responders and treated 25 first year students in the field.

During the exercise one group of physicians in training were outside, and had a scenario where they had to rescue victims after a mudslide hit their camp site.

“Most of us upon graduation will commission into the military and do our residency through that. This is a great example of what we might be doing in the future,” said Emma Bowman, KCU-Joplin 2nd year student.

“In my lifetime as an ER doctor I’ve been involved in three or four mass casualty events. I never anticipated that happening in Joplin Missouri, but it did. You never know when something is going to happen a tornado, a fire and unfortunately a shooting,” said Dr. Robert Arnce, Assistant Professor at KCU-Joplin.

Students had to focus on prioritizing victims who would get to the hospital first, by using a golf cart.

Once they were inside the second group of students would assess the patients and figure out what next steps to take.

KCU-Joplin plans on hosting this event again next year.