JOPLIN, Mo. — Big announcement for the new KCU College of Dental Medicine in Joplin.

The school has received initial accreditation status from the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

That means it’s approved to accept applications for the first dental school class of 80 students.

“If you are not an accredited dental school, the graduates can not get a dental license, so the most important part of this dental education process is being accredited by the Commission on Dental Accreditation,” said Dr. Linda Niessen, KCU Dental.

Construction continues on the $80+ million facility next to KCU Medical. It’s about 40% finished and is on schedule to be ready before the first class is seated in August of 2023.