LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A judge sentenced a Kansas man to life in prison for the murder of a 12-year-old boy during a botched gun deal.

A jury convicted 18-year-old Jaylen LaRon Johnson of first-degree murder and other related crimes last month.

Prosecutors said the Kansas City, Kansas, man joined two friends to drive to Leavenworth to buy a gun on April 14, 2021.

When the sellers arrived, they allegedly sold a BB gun to one of Johnson’s friends. Johnson stepped out of the car and began shooting after realizing it wasn’t the gun they wanted.

Prosecutors said 11 Bullets from Johnson’s gun hit the rear of the sellers’ car. Brian Henderson, Jr., 12, was riding in the backseat. His sister rushed him to Children’s Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the car Johson was in is serving more than 16 years in prison.

Brooke Johnson, the sister of the 12-year-old, is also charged with first-degree murder in his death. Her trial is scheduled to begin in October.