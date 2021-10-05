KCI Airport is one of the worst in the country for layovers, according to list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Construction on Kansas City’s new $1.5 billion terminal is well underway, with it expected to open in March of 2023.

Build KCI expects travelers to be impressed by open spaces and better lighting as soon as they walk into the new terminal, something the current airport doesn’t not have. The current KCI also is not known for its amenities and restaurants, something the city is working to change.

There’s a lot to improve upon, according to a new analysis from FinanceBuzz.

The site analyzed 50 of the busiest airports in the U.S. It then ranked them according to six factors, including amenities, number of gates, and hotels within walking distance.

Out of a possible score of 100, Kansas City received a 34.9, making it the third-worst airport in the country behind only Dulles International and O’Hare International Airports.

Kansas City lost major points over a lack of amenities and having zero lounges for travelers to relax in during a layover. While it gets credit for having 7 hotels within two miles of the airport, anyone who’s been to KCI knows walking to a hotel isn’t really an option. Public transportation isn’t an option either.

The largest airports in the Midwest did not fare well in the study. FinanceBuzz said that four of the five worst overall — including KCI — are located in the region.

Both of Chicago’s major airports — O’Hare and Midway made the top five of this list. Authors said O’Hare ranked low because of the huge number of gates at the airport and the percentage of lengthy flight delays and canceled flights.

In other areas of the country, long flight delays are the most common complaints among the list of the worst airports.

When it comes to the best of the best, Miami International tops the list according to FinanceBuzz. It has a large number of amenities, more than a dozen lounges and has 70 hotels within two miles of the airport.