CARTHAGE, Mo. — The City of Carthage has a new hire to take over municipal tourism projects.

Katie Fields will be the tourism director, starting later this month. She’s currently with the Small Business Development Center at Missouri Southern State University.

Fields serves both as a business consultant and teaches courses for MSSU.

This is a new position for the city, replacing the former contract with the Carthage Convention and Visitors Bureau.

City leaders pulled that contract over concerns money was mishandled. Something that’s currently under investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.