Kansas vendors come together for annual Farm Toy Show

GIRARD, Kan. — It was a farm themed toy show in Girard on Sunday.

The 29th annual Southeast Kansas Farm Toy Show kicked off on Sunday morning.

Vendors from all over the state brought anything from small replicas to handmade farm equipment to sell.

There were also raffles and prizes for attendees to win.

The event is something vendors look forward to every year, as they are able to reconnect with friends.

Dennis Moenich, farm toy show vendor, says, “About 15 years coming here to this show. Come down here with good people around here, having lots of fun buying, selling, trading, just having a good time.”

The event was sponsored by the Knights of Columbus of Girard and Arma.

In previous years, more than 50 different vendors made it out to the event.