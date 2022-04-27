KANSAS — Kansans will decide the fate of a measure to ensure they’re the only ones who get to determine a county’s top law enforcement official. This November, Sunflower State voters will go to the polls to decide, once and for all, they alone will have the ability to determine who is the sheriff in each of the state’s 105 counties.

As it stands, Riley is the only Kansas County in which that post is not determined by a public vote. But Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves says that hasn’t stopped some proponents from trying to bypass county voters.

“Because the Office of Sheriff is not enshrined in the Kansas Constitution, it’s created by the legislature which means it can also be taken away by the legislature, and we’ve seen over the past half dozen years movements in various counties to abolish the office of elected sheriff,” said Sheriff Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

Groves believes strongly that the post of sheriff be determined only by county voters. That way, Groves says voters retain the ability to keep the person in that post accountable for their actions and job performance.