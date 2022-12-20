The "Taking Down DUI" campaign kicks off Dec. 26

PARSONS, Kans. – The Parsons Police Department and other Four State law enforcement agencies will implement a week-long DUI traffic enforcement campaign.

The campaign is from Monday through January 2.

“Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance- don’t even consider driving,” said Kyle Wiford, Patrol Lieutenant.

Line up a ride with a sober acquaintance or other safe transportation before you go out, he said.

The New Year’s Holiday period outranks most of the other holidays in the number of crashes in which at least one of the drivers is impaired by alcohol and or other drugs.