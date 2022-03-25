PITTSBURG, Kans. — A Kansas statewide award recognizing a local theater teacher is turning into much, much more.

Lola Wade has been chosen as the national winner of Heart of the Arts award. The honor marks her 50th year of teaching, currently at St. Mary’s Colgan High School in Pittsburg.

She’s produced more than 200 plays and musicals and educated countless high school students.

“I guess for this award you could say it takes a village. I mean 50 years of experience and working with people and you know it’s just been, it’s been a great adventure – it’s been a lot of fun,” said Wade.

Wade says she never wins awards and it excited and humbled by the recognition. She will officially receive the award this summer at a ceremony in San Antonio.