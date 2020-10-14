Kansas Supreme Court Approves Jury Trial Plan for 31st Judicial District

On October 8, 2020, the 31st Judicial District which includes Allen, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson count, post-COVID-19 jury trial plan was approved by the Kansas Supreme Court. The link for the plan is found on the district website. The jury trial plan was previously approved by all four county health departments.

The jury trial plan includes all four counties. To allow for increased social distancing, the jury trial plan includes alternate sites for jury trials in Allen and Wilson Counties. Allen County jury trials will occur at the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, 205 E. Madison, Iola, KS. Wilson County jury trials will occur at the 1407 N. 8th, Neodesha, KS. Alternate sites require Supreme Court approval, and both alternate sites were approved by the Kansas Supreme Court under K. S.A.20-347.

Developing this plan was not an easy task. The court greatly appreciates the dedicated work and assistance of the health departments in all four counties. In addition, the court expresses its sincere gratitude to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center director, staff, trustees and board, and the Neodesha City Council, Mayor, City Manager, staff and Chief of Police.