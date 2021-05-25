Kansas students focusing on seat belt safety with SAFE Program

COLUMUS, KS. — Students in Cherokee County are focusing on the importance of seat belt safety.

Throughout the 2020-2021 school year, students across Kansas helped run the Seatbelts Are For Everyone (SAFE) program.

Columbus High School saw the highest increase in student seat belt usage over the past school year, while Baxter Springs students recorded the highest overall seat belt usage rate.

“Mainly, we want to educate kids on the importance of wearing their seat belts,” said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves. “There’s also an enforcement component, so several times throughout the year, we will have an enforcement campaign and the objective is not to write teen drivers tickets. It’s to encourage them to wear their seat belts.”

Originally started in Crawford County in 2008, the SAFE program now encompasses 149 high schools across Kansas and has started to spread throughout other states in the Midwest.