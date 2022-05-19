KANSAS – Beginning Sunday law enforcement across Kansas will be participating in the Click It or Ticket campaign.

The seatbelt safety promotion lasts until June 4.

Motorists can expect increased law enforcement presence on roadways as over 160 law enforcement agencies across Kansas vigorously enforce the state’s occupant restraint and other traffic laws as part of this year’s Kansas Click It or Ticket campaign.

“With schools letting out for the summer and as families take trips and vacations, we want to ensure everyone gets to and from their destination safely,” stated David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff in a prepared statement.

“The tragic impact of losing a loved one or family member in a vehicle crash is excruciating, but when the death could have been avoided by simply buckling up, it makes it that much harder to cope with,” Groves said.

The instant you buckle up before driving or riding in the front seat of a car or truck, you cut your risk of a fatal injury in a crash in half, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The objective is not to issue a lot of citations, it is to encourage voluntary compliance with the Kansas Occupant Protection Laws, he said.

The initiative is supported through a Kansas Department of Transportation grant and is designed to help drastically reduce the number of preventable deaths and injuries which can occur when unbelted drivers and passengers are involved in traffic crashes.

Being buckled up during a crash helps keep occupants safe and secure inside the vehicle rather than being ejected from a vehicle which is almost always deadly.

Airbags cannot work as effectively if the occupants are not buckled up – they are designed to work together.