Kansas Schools will no longer notify students’ parents of exposure to COVID-19 for 30 days

COLUMBUS, Kans. — Contact tracing is changing for school districts across the state of Kansas.

Both the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Education are supporting districts imposing a 30-day contact tracing suspension.

This week, Riverton, Galena, and Columbus announced they will no longer notify parents or guardians of students who have been exposed to someone testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say if you believe a child has been exposed to a positive case, to contact the school to come up with a plan.

“A lot of schools do not have the staff to test everyone who’s been a close contact, and so they’re trying to get us to focus on positive cases and symptomatic students,” said Allie Crain, USD493 School Nurse.

Once the 30-day suspension is over, which will be the third week of February, school districts will wait for recommendations from the state on whether to extend it.