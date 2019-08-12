Kansas Sampler Foundation holds Kansas exploration program, creates Kansas exploration guidebook

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Dozens of Kansans head to the library to learn about new places in the state to explore.

The Kansas Sampler Foundation held a program Sunday at the Pittsburg Public Library, titled Exploring the Nooks and Crannies of Kansas.

Board members traveled to all 626 cities in the Sunflower State to create The Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers.

Members hope by highlighting places from the book such as, Al’s Chickenette in Hays and the Elk Falls Outhouse Festival, they’ll be able to preserve and sustain rural culture.

Marci Penner, Kansas Sampler Foundation Director, says, “We find that people are hungry to know Kansas and if you have a guidebook, it makes it easy to get around the state, seeing things you might not know about. I think when people, you know, if they have the explorer mindset and use the guidebook, they’ll really start seeing Kansas with new eyes.”

The Kansas Guidebook 2 for Explorers can be found at kansassampler.org or at the Pittsburg Public Library.