PITTSBURG, Kans. — Some specially created playing cards will soon be passed around correctional facilities in the Sunflower State. They’re from the Kansas Department of Corrections and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation– who have teamed up with several other law enforcement entities to help solve cold cases. They’ve been used in several other states and contain information on unsolved murders, missing persons, and unidentified remains.

For example, multiple cold case playing card decks released in Connecticut have helped solved 20 cases in its program.

Now Kansas hopes the same will be true for its investigations — the cards be passed around in state prisons and county jails across the state.

59 cases will be highlighted in the first 52-card deck created.

“Those in jail often have information about criminal activity whether they were directly involved or not, they have information about criminal activity and so by providing a prompt or get a discussion going about specific cases, we’re hoping that will generate some leads,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

A case from Southeast Kansas will be featured in the first deck — a 1997 unsolved homicide case from Cherokee County. That’s when the bodies of Harmon Fenton and Sarah Palmer were found in a vehicle southwest of Columbus, near Melrose.

Two other Cherokee County unsolved cases may be part of future playing card decks.