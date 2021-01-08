January is Kansas Radon Action Month.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can emanate from the soil and become a health hazard when concentrated inside a home, school, business or other structure.

It is the leading cause of lung cancer in people who have never smoked and the second leading cause of that disease overall.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, one in four homes in the Sunflower State have high radon. KDHE recommends people test their homes and other structures for the gas.

For more information got to www.kansasradonprogram.org or www.epa.gov/radon