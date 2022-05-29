KANSAS — Groups across the country are working together to help keep schools safe.



Organizations like the Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas State Department of Education help operate the Kansas Safe School Hotline.



The toll-free number is available 24 seven year-round for students, parents, teachers, or any community members to report potential school violence anonymously.



Dispatchers will answer the call, collect the needed information and report it to local law enforcement and the affected school systems.



Anyone needing reach the hotline can call 1-877-626-8203.