Kansas man dies after boat collides with a submerged object

by: Chris Six, KOLR

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – A man from Arma, Kansas, has died after a boat hit a submerged object in the Osage River.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the collision happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday when a boat struck a submerged object causing the boat to flood and overturn, ejecting all four occupants.

Chad Boswell, 46-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the boat was taken to a hospital in Nevada with serious conditions. There were two children onboard the boat. Both have minor injuries.

This is Troop D’s sixth boating fatality of 2020.

