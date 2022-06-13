PITTSBURG, Kans. — On June 11, 2022, a Pittsburg Police officer observed 31-year-old Keith Alan Brown, of Pittsburg, parked in a lot in the area of 300 block of N. Pine Street.

The officer was familiar with Brown and knew he had paperwork to be served as part of a drug case from May of 2022. The officer contacted Brown and advised him of the paperwork to be served. A second patrol unit arrived to assist. Paperwork was retrieved from the police station and served to Brown.

An officer observed items believed to be illegal drugs inside the vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of multiple baggies containing methamphetamine, prescription medication, a handgun, multiple items of drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash.

Keith Alan Brown

Keith Brown was arrested and will be charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of a depressant with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, defacing a firearm identification, possession of felony drug paraphernalia, and possession of misdemeanor drug paraphernalia.

Brown was transported to the Crawford County Jail, where he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone having information related to this incident, or other incidents are urged to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at 620-231-1700, or at the tip line, 620-231-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.