KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Agriculture has launched its second Agriculture Workforce Needs Assessment Survey.



This is through a partnership with the Department of Agriculture Economics at Kansas State University.



The survey is designed to help find current and future needs people in the industry face.



It hopes to identify jobs and specific skills required in the industry and help promote growth in the state.



Kansas farmers, ranchers, and producers are asked to contribute to the assessment.



The survey will stay open until April 8th and takes roughly 15 minutes to complete.