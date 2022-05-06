TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Law enforcement from across Kansas gathered at the Statehouse to honor those that sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt joined in a wreath laying ceremony at a Law Enforcement Memorial outside the Capitol.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt honor fallen law enforcement officers at Kansas Capitol.

Kelly recognized the families of the honored fallen officers and thanked the law enforcement officers in attendance for their dedication to keeping Kansas communities safe.

“Law enforcement officers across the state take heroic risks every day to protect and serve Kansans,” Gov. Kelly said. “Your admirable bravery warrants our sincerest appreciation, especially to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly recognized the families of the honored fallen officers, and thanked officers at the ceremony for their service.

Governor Kelly has ordered flags statewide remain at half-staff through sundown on May 6, 2022, to pay tribute to Kansas law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Below is the list of fallen officers who were honored at today’s ceremony and added to the Kansas Law Enforcement Monument: