EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), along with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), are investigating a death that happened along Interstate 335 over the weekend.

According to the KBI, a woman reported that she was traveling northbound on I-335 with 39-year-old Jacob Coffey of Bartlesville, Oklahoma when he began acting “erratically.” She told the KBI that he said he was feeling sick. They pulled over, and Coffey got out of the car and refused to get back in. The woman says she then drove further north to get help.

Agents with the KBI and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to investigate.

When they found Coffey, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The KBI says foul play is not suspected in his death. An autopsy will be conducted.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.