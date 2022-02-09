KANSAS — Higher gas bills are soon coming to some folks in southeast Kansas.

“We don’t set the price of gas. We didn’t set it during Winter Storm Uri. The rates are just the rates on the market, we do not mark any of that up,” said Bailey McBride, PR Manager, Kansas Gas Service.

Tuesday the Kansas Corporation Commission approved a settlement for Kansas Gas Service. Kansas Gas Service owes $366 million for the February 2021 deep freeze.

“This is an unprecedented event for us. The length of the storm, the severity of the storm, and the impact on other utilities and services all factored into the cost went up as much as it did.”

Kansas Gas Service’s 660,000 customers will receive anywhere from a five dollar to nine dollar a month fee.

“This settlement, the way that it was reached, because of concessions that were reached by the Kansas Gas Service and a number of other partners who are in this settlement. It will save customers $55 million. We are deciding to lower the carrying charge of the debt so we won’t pass it onto consumers,” said McBride.

On March 1st, Kansas Gas Service will submit a financing order to KCC to determine the final cost per customer and how long they have to pay the debt.

“No one wants to see on their bill that they are going to owe 100, 200 whatever the number may be. By spreading it across the number of years and the Kansas Corporation Commission will decide how to maintain that affordability for all of our customers in Kansas,” added McBride.

Customers could see the increase as soon as late 2022.

Residents can find information on how to save money and find resources to help with their bill by following this link here.