GIRARD, Ks. — First responders in Kansas are doing their part to keep the community safe.



The Girard Fire Department is offering free smoke detectors for city residents.



This was made possible through the Future Fund Giving Circle grant from the Community Foundation of Southeast Kansas.



“In case if someone’s house were to catch on fire, it would help alert them if they were asleep or they were home and they didn’t know their house was on fire, it will help alert them that there is smoke inside the residence. So we don’t have any victims trapped inside the residence,” says Johnny Moutz Jr., Girard Fire Chief.



To request a smoke detector you can call the fire department to arrange an installation, or leave a message with your name, phone number and address.



In order to qualify you must reside within Girard city limits and own your home.



Smoke detectors will be available on a first come first serve basis.



There is a one detector limit per household.