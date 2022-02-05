PARSONS, Ks. — A Southeast Kansas fire department is scheduled for an upgrade.

The city of Parsons has approved the purchase of a new fire truck for the fire department.

The new truck will cost 684 thousand dollars provided through the city’s sales tax.

This will be updating one of the department’s current fire trucks which will be around 20 years old once the new trucks arrive.

“It shows that the city is backing us, keeping us in the best of the best that they can, for us to be able to provide the community and the surrounding areas, so it means a lot to get new things and keep things rolling to the best we can,” says Brad Boss, Parsons Interim Fire Chief.

The truck is expected to be delivered to the department within 20 months.