Kansas Department of Labor report raises awareness of workplace fatalities

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Labor releases an annual report of workplace fatalities in an effort to encourage workers to practice safety on the job.

In 2018, the Department of Labor says the state had 66 fatal work related injuries.

While that number is a decrease from 2017, which had 72 fatalities, the state believes that number should be zero.

Transportation incidents in Kansas accounted for more than half of fatal work related injuries in 2018 with 33 fatalities.

Jobs in construction follow behind with 12 fatalities in 2018, and the service industry had 21 deaths.