Kansas Department of Health and Environment announces new COVID-19 recommendations

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is announcing new guidelines related to COVID-19.

For the general population, they say individuals with a confirmed case of COVID-19 should stay home for five days regardless of vaccination status.



The KDHE says asymptomatic individuals can leave the house but should continue wearing a mask around others for five more days.



If you come into close contact with someone who has COVID-19, the department says you do not need to stay home if you are boosted or have received the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the past six months — or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the past two months.



They say you should, however, wear a mask around others for 10 days.



For those who are unvaccinated, have not received a booster or got their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna over six months ago — or Johnathan & Johnson over two months ago — the department recommends staying home for five days and then wearing a mask around others for five more days.



Recommendations are different for healthcare workers in a hospital setting.



KDHE recommends they isolate for 10 days if they test positive for COVID-19 — or seven days with a negative test.



If a healthcare worker comes into contact with someone who is infected, the department says they should quarantine for 10 days if they are unvaccinated or not boosted — but can return to work with a negative test on days two and 5-7.

