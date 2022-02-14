TOPEKA, Kan. — A congressional voting map recently approved by lawmakers will now be challenged in court.

Kansas Democrats along with the civic engagement group Loud Light filed a lawsuit in Wyandotte County District Court Monday morning to challenge district lines created by Senate Bill 355, commonly referred to as the Ad Astra map.

Last week lawmakers overturned Governor Laura Kelly’s veto of the Ad Astra redistricting map.

The map splits the current 3rd Congressional District along Interstate 70 between Wyandotte County and Johnson County. Under Ad Astra, the 3rd District would include a portion of Wyandotte County south of I-70, as well as all of Johnson, Miami, Franklin and Anderson counties.

The remaining portion of Wyandotte County north of I-70 is placed in the 2nd District. The map also moves the City of Lawrence out of the 2nd Congressional District that includes the rest of Douglas County and places it in the more rural 1st Congressional District.

The lawsuit lists Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott and Secretary of State Scott Schwab as defendants in the case.

The lawsuit argues the Ad Astra map gerrymanders the state by splitting up Douglas and Wyandotte County, and breaking up the minority voting strength in predominantly Democratic counties.