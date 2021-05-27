Kansas City Weather: Timelapse video, photos capture storm shelf cloud

KANSAS CITY METRO — A front of strong storms raked over the metro this morning, May 27, led by an ominous-looking shelf cloud.

Viewer-submitted photo and video, and a timelapse by FOX4 photojournalist Jon Haiduk, show the approaching system and the moment it hit. Contributions came from all over, from Gardner and Overland Park in Kansas to Lee’s Summit in Missouri.

Watch the short videos in the player embedded in this story. Then scroll through the photos in the gallery and more videos embedded in tweets below.

  • Panorama photo of an incoming shelf cloud near 150 Highway from Amy in Lee's Summit on May 27, 2021.
    Panorama photo of an incoming shelf cloud near 150 Highway from Amy in Lee’s Summit on May 27, 2021.
  • An approaching shelf cloud is seen in Overland Park, Kansas on May 27, 2021. Photo by Mike Bajenski.
    An approaching shelf cloud is seen in Overland Park, Kansas on May 27, 2021. Photo by Mike Bajenski.
  • An approaching shelf cloud is seen in Overland Park, Kansas on May 27, 2021. Photo by Mike Bajenski.
    An approaching shelf cloud is seen in Overland Park, Kansas on May 27, 2021. Photo by Mike Bajenski.
  • A shelf cloud seen in Raymore, Missouri on May 27, 2021 from Chris.
    A shelf cloud seen in Raymore, Missouri on May 27, 2021 from Chris.

