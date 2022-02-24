CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — A potential amendment to the Kansas Constitution has law enforcement agencies across the state getting involved.

It could keep the decision on who becomes sheriff in the voters’ hands.

“We think it’s important for the citizens of the county to decide who they want to lead their sheriff’s office,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

A new amendment could be on the horizon for the Kansas Constitution.

“Currently Kansas is one of a few states that does not secure the Office of Sheriff in the state constitution. As it stands the legislature can allow counties to appoint a board to select who their law enforcement officer is,” continued Groves.

Voting a sheriff into office has been a common practice across the state out of all 105 counties, only Riley County doesn’t have an elected sheriff.

If the amendment were to pass, it would keep the decision in the hands of Kansans.

“The Kansas Sheriff’s Association is really behind this constitutional amendment which will enshrine the opportunity for Kansans to vote on who their county sheriff is for generations to come.”

Thanks to ongoing efforts, the amendment has been making progress through Kansas legislature.

“Over the past several months, we’ve met with House and Senate leadership. Recently, just this week, the House of Representatives voted on the measure. It passed 97 to 24, which was necessary to have over two thirds of a majority vote to pass to the Senate.”

Now the amendment moves over to the Kansas Senate where it is planned to be voted on in the coming weeks.

“With this being a continuing resolution, it doesn’t have to go to the Governor’s Office for approval. If it passes the House, which it did, and it passes the Senate, then it will go on the ballot this upcoming November,” Groves added.