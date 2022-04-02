PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas Attorney General was in Pittsburg this afternoon to meet with his constituents.

Today the Pittsburg State University College Republicans teamed up with the Crawford County Republicans and SEK Freedom to host Attorney General Derek Schmidt for a fireside chat at the Frisco Event Center.

Schmidt has been Attorney General for eleven and a half years and is running for Governor against incumbent Governor Laura Kelly.

He introduced himself to everyone in attendance and answered questions on illegal voting in Kansas, education and federal funding.

“We fixed a lot of problems in the Attorney General’s office. For example we got the new crime lab built and seriously reduced nearly eliminated many of the backlogs in the Kansas Bureau of Investigation in terms of evidence processing. We beefed up our elder abuse and elder fraud prosecutions in a way that’s never been done before in the Attorney Generals office,” said Derek Schmidt, Republican Candidate for Governor.

“I think having the opportunity for people across Southeast Kansas to come here and speak with Derek Schmidt was a wonderful wonderful event,” said Marlon Merida, President of the Pittsburg State College Republicans.

Schmidt says if he is elected he would focus on cracking down on unemployment fraud.