KANSAS — The month of March is highlighting the hard work of the many Kansans behind the number one industry in the state.

And while they’ve accomplished a lot over the course of the pandemic, it hasn’t been easy.

“Everything going on in the world effects our local growers, all the way down to the people in our county, the people in our state, the people in our country,” said Matt Case, Farmer’s CO-OP Association General Manager.

The agriculture industry continues to be one of the biggest contributers to the Kansas economy.

“We have about 21 million crop acres in Kansas and about 14 million pasture acres, so it’s a major driver for the industry in Kansas,” added Dale Helwig, Cherokee County K-State Research and Extension

“We’ve seen near record prices for the harvest in grain,” said Case.

2021 marked slight recovery from the issues caused by the pandemic.

“In 2021 we got a little reprieve, though still tough, our biggest problem in 2021 was parts and equipment,” said Helwig. “That’s starting to loosen up a little bit, we’re starting to have different challenges in 2022 though.”

Those challenges come as a result of raising gas prices across the nation.

“We’ve seen crop protection products which are like the herbicides and the fungicides increase as much as 300% in one year, we’ve seen most of the fertilizer products increase close to 200%,” added Case.

Now farmers and ranchers are taking a closer look at their finances. While crop prices are seeing near record numbers — the higher input prices are shrinking the profit.

“It’s definitely becoming a lot more common, a lot of times we’d maybe figure those once a year, maybe as it’d come time to do different contracts, but I think input costs are being evaluated on a weekly basis at this point in time,” continued Case. “Agriculture is such an important part of America, I just see nothing but positive going forward.”