Kansas abortions increase by 9%

KANSAS — The number of abortions performed in Kansas increased by just over 9% last year.

This is largely because more women from Oklahoma and Texas traveled north to terminate pregnancies than in 2019.

Advocates on both sides said Tuesday that much of the increase likely occurred because Republican governors in Oklahoma and Texas sought to ban most abortions last spring.

Kansas Democratic govenor Laura Kelly refused to do so.

The state reported that 7,542 abortions were performed in Kansas in 2020,

The number of procedures for patients from Oklahoma and Texas jumped from 110 in 2019 — to 566 in 2020.